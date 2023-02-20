JUST IN
Upendra Kushwaha's resignation will deeply hurt JD-U, says Sushil Modi

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said that Upendra Kushwaha's quitting the JD-U is not a normal incident

Upendra Kushwaha | JDU | Sushil Modi

IANS  |  Patna 

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said that Upendra Kushwaha's quitting the JD-U is not a normal incident and will have "far-reaching consequences" for the ruling party.

"The resignation of Upendra Kushwaha is the first revolt in JD-U and it will have far-reaching consequences. It has shown that the things are beyond control of weak Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The countdown of his political journey begins. Kushwaha was not the primary member of the party but he was the President of JD-U parliamentary board. So, his resignation is not a normal incident," Modi said.

"Nitish Kumar has declared Tejashwi Yadav as a chief ministerial face in 2025 without winning the trust of his party leaders. A large number of JD-U MLAs are against the decision of the Chief Minister but they become silent in fear of losing their membership of the Assembly. JD-U will break apart any time. No one would save it," he claimed.

"Tejashwi Yadav is not different from his father and mother. Nitish Kumar, with support of the BJP, fought against the Lalu-Rabri regime in Bihar, but now had declared their son as his political successor. The Chief Minister has become weak now and he can't stop the destruction and revolt in his party," Modi alleged.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 22:59 IST

