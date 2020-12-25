Uttarakhand BJP asks farmers to guard against opposition's web of lies

-
Terming steps taken in the interest of farmers by the Narendra Modi government as historic, Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat on Friday asked farmers to guard against the opposition's "web of lies".
"Middlemen are being eliminated. Hundred per cent of funds released by the Centre for farmers is reaching their bank accounts directly. These are no mean achievements. Opposition cannot digest the government's success on farm reforms," Bhagat said addressing a function here to mark former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.
He said the Congress' opposition to the new farm laws looks strange as the party had promised to bring the legislations in its poll manifesto if voted to power.
Accusing the Congress of weaving a "web of lies about the new farm laws to mislead farmers", Bhagat asked them to guard against it.
