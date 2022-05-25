Vinai Kumar Saxena to take oath as Lt Governor of Delhi on Thursday

-
Vinai Kumar Saxena will take oath as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Thursday at a ceremony at the Raj Niwas which is expected to be attended by hundreds of guests, including Union ministers.
Invitations for the ceremony have been sent to more than 500 dignitaries, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues, high court judges, Union ministers, MPs and MLAs, official sources said on Wednesday.
Saxena, 64, will be administered the oath of office by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi at the ceremony scheduled to begin at 11 AM.
Saxena, who held the post of chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), was appointed the Lt Governor of Delhi earlier this week, following resignation by his predecessor Anil Baijal due to "personal reasons".
Ten Union ministers, including Home minister Amit Shah, have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony, sources said.
