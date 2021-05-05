Violence taking place in those areas where BJP won: CM Mamata Banerjee

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata
Banerjee said on Wednesday that violence and clashes were taking place in those areas where the BJP won the elections.
Speaking to reporters at state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee said that most of the videos of violence being shared on social media were either fake or old.
"I have noticed that violence and clashes are taking place in those areas where the BJP have won the elections. These places can be seen as black spots," she said.
The chief minister said that when these incidents happened, the law and order was under the Election Commission.
"The law and order in West Bengal deteriorated in the last three months. There were some sporadic incidents and not all were real, most were fake. BJP is showing old videos," she claimed.
"I will appeal to all political parties to stop this. You have been torturing people since the elections and now, stop this. Or else, law will take its course. Bengal is a land of peace, heritage and here we stay in peace with people from every section of the society," she added.
Hours after taking oath as the chief minister, Banerjee held a top-level meeting with senior officials of the state government, including Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Home Secretary HK Dwidevi on the present law and order situation.
She said that all the district magistrates and SPs were asked to strictly deal with any emerging situation.
"If someone is found involved in any incident, we will deal with it very strictly. We are not going to tolerate any lawlessness here," Banerjee said.
The state government also reinstated Virender, who is about to retire at the end of this month, as the Director- General of Police and Jawed Shamim as the ADG (Law and Order), the chief minister said.
Both the officers were removed from their respective posts by the Election Commission ahead of the polls.
While the EC removed Virendra, stating that he should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to the conduct of polls, Shamim was made DG (Fire Services) with the additional charge of DG (Civil Defence).
Nirajnayan, who was made the DGP, has been transferred as DG (Fire Services), she said.
ADG (Law and order) Jag Mohan has been made Director of Civil Defence.
