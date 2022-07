VP Naidu meets Murmu, congratulates her on being elected President

Vice President on Friday visited Droupadi Murmu's temporary residence here and congratulated her on being elected as the 15th President of India.

Visitors continued to stream in to meet Murmu and congratulate her on being elected to the top constitutional post.

Vice President Naidu met Murmu and congratulated her on being elected as the 15th President of India, a tweet by his office said.

The meeting lasted for 15 minutes, sources said.

Murmu scripted history on Thursday by becoming India's first tribal President in the one-sided contest, defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The 64-year-old won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind.

