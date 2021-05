Mamata likely to contest from Bhabanipur, sitting MLA to vacate seat

minister and veteran TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay is all set to vacate the Bhabanipur assembly seat on Friday as party supremo is likely to contest bypoll from the constituency, party sources said.

Banerjee, who lost the recently concluded elections from Nandigram, needs to get re-elected to the assembly within six months to hold on to the chief minister's chair.

Chattopadhyay, when contacted, said that it was a decision of the party and he will abide by it.

"I am going to resign as the MLA of Bhabanipur seat. I will tender my resignation today. This is my decision as well as that of the party. I am happily abiding by it," the agriculture minister told PTI.

The septuagenarian politician, sources said, is likely to contest from Khardah seat, where bypoll has been necessitated following the death of party leader Kajal Sinha.

