Want to congratulate PM on winning world famous award: Rahul's jibe at Modi

Taking a swipe at for receiving the Presidential award, on Tuesday said he wants to "congratulate" him on winning "the world famous" prize that has no jury and has never been given out before.

Gandhi's jibe comes a day after received the first-ever here.

The award focuses on the triple bottom-line of 'people, profit and planet'. It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

According to the award citation, was selected for his "outstanding leadership for the nation".

"I want to congratulate our PM on winning the world famous 'Kotler Presidential Award'!" Gandhi said on

"In fact it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before & is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company. Event Partners: Patanjali & Republic TV :)," Gandhi added.