Naveen Patnaik not to attend PM Modi's official programme Tuesday

Odisha will not attend Narendra Modi's official programme during his one-day tour to the state Tuesday as he would be busy in programmes, official sources said.

The during his visit to Bolangir in Western Odisha is scheduled to launch several projects on Infrastructure development, and Ease of Doing Business.

Modi will also dedicate Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Jharsuguda and new Railway Line to be inaugurated between Balangir-Bichupali.

After attending the official programme, Modi is expected to address a public rally at Patharachepa ground in Bolangir at 11.45 am.

However, Patnaik will not be able to attend such function as he will remain busy at the state government's "Krushi Odisha" programme.

Patnaik to address the farmers at the meeting.

Both the and the are scheduled to attend programmes in different areas of the state at 11 am.

However, sources in the chief minister's office said, one minister may be deputed to attend the prime minister's official programme.

Last time when Modi visited Baripada in north Odisha on January 5, Patnaik was not present there as he attended an official programme at Puri. Odisha'a Steel and represented the state at the PM's function.

However, the had attended the official function of Modi when he came to Khurda near Bhubaneswar on December 24.

Ahead of the general elections, both the leaders have been attacking each other's government, though Modi did not take the name of ruling BJD or Patnaik in his speeches in those programmes.

Modi, however, on his public meetings at Jharsuguda and Talcher on September 22, 2018, had criticised Patnaik and his government.

Opposition has alleged that Modi has been maintaining soft attitude towards Patnaik and his party, particularly after BJP's defeat in three states of Rajasthan, and Chhattishgarh.

Sources in the ruling BJD said Patnaik prefers not to be seen with at this juncture as the regional outfit has been maintaining equi-distance from both the BJP and the

