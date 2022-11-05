Wear masks to protect yourselves as CM busy in poll campaign: Mandaviya

-
Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday urged Delhi'ites to wear masks to protect themselves from pollution as the Delhi chief minister was busy in poll campaign in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
Alarmed by hazardous pollution levels and health warnings, the Delhi government on Friday announced that primary schools will remain shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of its staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow suit. Delhi's air quality remained "severe" for a second day on the trot.
"The people of Delhi are urged to wear masks and protect themselves from air pollution because Kejriwal-ji is busy talking about free 'rewari' in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and putting up advertisements by spending crores of rupees of Delhi taxpayers' money," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 06:58 IST
