JUST IN
HP Assembly polls an election for protection of your rights: J P Nadda
Haryana govt will promote research for agricultural development: CM Khattar
BJP expresses confidence to win Delhi MCD polls for fourth time in a row
AAP siphoning money meant for construction workers' welfare: Sambit Patra
Scindia digs up Kejriwal's statements on stubble burning, says 'then do it'
Only propaganda, demand for special status not fulfilled, Bihar CM
Central govt responsible for stubble burning spike, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Sachin Pilot dubs PM praising Rajasthan CM as 'interesting development'
Delay, cost escalation in building EWS flats to be inaugurated by PM: Cong
Prez approves appointment of AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand as Delhi minister
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Rita Bahuguna convicted for model code violation in 2012 UP assembly polls
Business Standard

Wear masks to protect yourselves as CM busy in poll campaign: Mandaviya

Delhi government on Friday announced that primary schools will remain shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of its staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow suit.

Topics
Mansukh Lal Mandaviya | Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi Pollution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mansukh L Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya (PTI Photo)

Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday urged Delhi'ites to wear masks to protect themselves from pollution as the Delhi chief minister was busy in poll campaign in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Alarmed by hazardous pollution levels and health warnings, the Delhi government on Friday announced that primary schools will remain shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of its staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow suit. Delhi's air quality remained "severe" for a second day on the trot.

"The people of Delhi are urged to wear masks and protect themselves from air pollution because Kejriwal-ji is busy talking about free 'rewari' in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and putting up advertisements by spending crores of rupees of Delhi taxpayers' money," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 06:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU