West Bengal: TMC, BJP continue to spar over Birbhum killings

-
ALSO READ
Birbhum killings: CBI files cases, to begin probe on Saturday
Birbhum killings: CBI team reaches Bogtui village, starts investigation
Birbhum killings: Calcutta HC reserves order in a suo motu petition
CBI takes over case of Birbhum killings following Calcutta HC order
Left Front takes out rally in Bengal's Birbhum to protest 'mass murder'
-
Political slugfest over the Birbhum killings continued for the fifth day on Saturday, with the ruling TMC claiming that opposition leaders were indulging in "narrow-minded politics over dead bodies" and the saffron camp accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led party of trying to protect the perpetrators.
TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asserted that opposition parties were trying to "malign the image of the state government over the issue even as the administration was doing its bit to deliver justice" to the families of the eight victims killed in the violence in Rampurhat town's Bogtui village.
The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the CBI to take over the probe into the case from the government-formed SIT and sought a report within a week.
Talking to reporters, Ghosh said, "As directed by the honourable high court, the CBI will be extended all necessary help by our government. We want those involved in the ghastly incident to be brought to book."
"The CM has already talked to the affected families. A SIT was also formed and action was being taken. This shows the sincere intent of the government. The opposition, however, is indulging in narrow-minded politics over dead bodies. The BJP seeks CBI probe for any and every incident."
The saffron party which began a two day sit-in at Rampurhat town on Saturday in protest against the killings alleged "many big fish" of the TMC were involved in the incident.
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari stated that the truth would automatically tumble out if phone call lists of several TMC leaders are checked.
Adhikari, who was leading the sit-in, alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not concerned about keeping Bengal secure.
"She did not take action as men of her party attacked opposition activists. Even now, when members of her party were getting killed over spoils from sand, coal and road contract work, she isn't saying much. The bike-borne TMC brigade does not hesitate to set aflame women and childten. The party will be decimated in the coming polls," Adhikari maintained.
Taking a dig at Banerjee's journey by a helicopter to Bogtui, the BJP added that she "had lost touch with the ground".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU