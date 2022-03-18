'Decision to quit BJP prompted by politics of hatred practised in party'

candidate for Ballygunge assembly by-poll, Babul Supriyo, who switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led party from the last September, on Friday said his decision to quit the saffron party was prompted by of "hatred and divisiveness" practised by its members.

The former MP had left the shortly after losing his ministerial berth at the Centre.

Often trolled on social media over his decision to switch camps, Supriyo on Friday, tagging Bengal BJP's official page, tweeted, "My decision to quit was prompted by the of hatred, divisiveness (practised in the saffron camp). I could no longer reconcile to such brand of ."



Asserting that he would do whatever was needed to protect the heritage, culture and secular values of Bengal, Supriyo said, "People of Asansol know I had never practiced the sectarian and narrow 70:30 or 80:20 politics in Bengal and will never do that."



The Left had accused the former minister of fuelling communal sentiments following a riot in Asansol area of Paschim Bardhaman district in 2018.

Alleging that he was betrayed by the leadership in Bengal, Supriyo stated, "I would work to uphold the motto of unity in diversity."



He also said that "he could not accept the regular insults made to Bengalis, the refusal to acknowledge the good work of a Bengali".

Responding to his allegations, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh wondered why he "woke up to the true character of the BJP this late".

"We never saw such a treacherous personality before," he said.

"If he thinks Bengalis are not getting due recognition, how come he was made a union minister by Shri Narendra Modi in 2014, despite being a new entrant in politics? He was a singer and had no political background. Has he forgotten how he was defeated by the in Tollygunje last year?" Ghosh said.

Echoing him, BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra said it was ironical that Supriyo did not discover these traits and vices when he was a minister



"We are lucky to have got ridden of such unprincipled unethical person," Hazra said.

