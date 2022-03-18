'Decision to quit BJP prompted by politics of hatred practised in party'

-
ALSO READ
Mamata picks Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo for Bengal bypolls
Happy to be welcomed in TMC family, says Babul Supriyo after meeting CM
Cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, TMC's Babul Supriyo test Covid-positive
Mamata Banerjee among top frontrunners for PM in 2024: Babul Supriyo
Trinamool's Babul Supriyo likely to resign as Asansol MP on Tuesday
-
TMC candidate for Ballygunge assembly by-poll, Babul Supriyo, who switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led party from the BJP last September, on Friday said his decision to quit the saffron party was prompted by politics of "hatred and divisiveness" practised by its members.
The former MP had left the BJP shortly after losing his ministerial berth at the Centre.
Often trolled on social media over his decision to switch camps, Supriyo on Friday, tagging Bengal BJP's official page, tweeted, "My decision to quit was prompted by the politics of hatred, divisiveness (practised in the saffron camp). I could no longer reconcile to such brand of politics."
Asserting that he would do whatever was needed to protect the heritage, culture and secular values of Bengal, Supriyo said, "People of Asansol know I had never practiced the sectarian and narrow 70:30 or 80:20 politics in Bengal and will never do that."
The Left had accused the former minister of fuelling communal sentiments following a riot in Asansol area of Paschim Bardhaman district in 2018.
Alleging that he was betrayed by the BJP leadership in Bengal, Supriyo stated, "I would work to uphold the motto of unity in diversity."
He also said that "he could not accept the regular insults made to Bengalis, the refusal to acknowledge the good work of a Bengali".
Responding to his allegations, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh wondered why he "woke up to the true character of the BJP this late".
"We never saw such a treacherous personality before," he said.
"If he thinks Bengalis are not getting due recognition, how come he was made a union minister by Shri Narendra Modi in 2014, despite being a new entrant in politics? He was a singer and had no political background. Has he forgotten how he was defeated by the TMC in Tollygunje last year?" Ghosh said.
Echoing him, BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra said it was ironical that Supriyo did not discover these traits and vices when he was a minister
"We are lucky to have got ridden of such unprincipled unethical person," Hazra said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU