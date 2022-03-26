Birbhum killings: CBI team reaches Bogtui village, starts investigation

-
ALSO READ
Birbhum killings: CBI files cases, to begin probe on Saturday
Birbhum killings: Calcutta HC reserves order in a suo motu petition
CBI takes over case of Birbhum killings following Calcutta HC order
Left Front takes out rally in Bengal's Birbhum to protest 'mass murder'
Bengal killings: TMC Rampurhat-1 block president Anarul Hossain arrested
-
A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Saturday and started its investigation into the violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week.
Unidentified people had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire in the village, killing at least eight people, including women and children.
The CBI team, consisting of around 20 members, went inside the house where charred bodies of seven people were found.
We are starting the investigation today. We have to conduct the probe on a war-footing as we have a deadline to meet, the CBI official told PTI.
Sleuths of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL), a unit of the CBI, also visited the gutted houses and started collecting samples.
The Calcutta High Court on Friday handed over the investigation into the Birbhum killings to the CBI and set a deadline of April 7 to submit its progress report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU