Asansol LS by-poll: BJP nominates Agnimitra Paul against Shatrughan Sinha

-
ALSO READ
Mamata picks Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo for Bengal bypolls
Trinamool's Babul Supriyo likely to resign as Asansol MP on Tuesday
Mamata Banerjee among top frontrunners for PM in 2024: Babul Supriyo
Happy to be welcomed in TMC family, says Babul Supriyo after meeting CM
Cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, TMC's Babul Supriyo test Covid-positive
-
The BJP on Friday named fashion designer turned MLA Agnimitra Paul as the party candidate for the by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency to contest against Shatrughan Sinha of the Trinamool Congress.
For the by-poll to Ballygunje assembly seat in Kolkata, the BJP's women's wing leader Keya Ghosh, a known face in television panel discussions, has been nominated as the party candidate. She was pitted against former union minister and TMC candidate Babul Supriyo.
The names were announced by the BJP central leadership in Delhi, the party's West Bengal spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya told PTI.
By-polls in both seats will be held on April 12 and votes will be counted on April 16.
Paul had been elected to the state assembly from the Asansol South seat in Paschim Bardhaman district last year on BJP ticket.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee nominated actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha to contest from the industrial city of Asansol having a sizeable Hindi speaking population.
The Left Front fielded senior CPI(M) leader Partha Mukherjee as the candidate for the by-election in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat.
It named Saira Shah Halim of the CPI(M) as its candidate for the bypoll in the Ballygunge assembly seat. She is a known face on prime time debate shows on national news channels.
The bypoll to Asansol was necessitated as Supriyo resigned as the BJP MP after joining the TMC in September last year.
The Ballygunge Assembly seat is going to the by-election as incumbent MLA and state minister Subrata Mukherjee died in November 2021.
Paul could not be contacted for her comment as she did not reply to calls and text messages.
Keya Ghosh alleged that Supriyo had acted in the most unethical manner by switching loyalties.
"Besides fighting against the TMC's misrule and attack on democracy, my job will be to unmask Supriyo. He will be defeated in the by-poll," she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU