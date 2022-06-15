What about 16 cr jobs promised before, Owaisi asks govt on hiring plan

-
ALSO READ
BJP creating hatred, waging war on Indian Muslims, alleges Owaisi
'Incompetent': Rahul Gandhi questions govt on stalled army recruitment
Owaisi moves notice in LS to oppose Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021
AIMIM chief Owaisi alleges part of his speech being quoted out of context
Owaisi demands special Parl session to discuss India-China border issue
-
Flaying the Prime Minister's announcement on mass recruitment drive in the next one year, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday sought to know what happened to Narendra Modi's 2014 assurance of creating two crore jobs per year.
Owaisi claimed that the PM's announcement came following his recent speech at Bhuj in Gujarat where he shared employment data provided by BJP leader and MP Varun Gandhi.
"We would like to ask the Prime Minister. Is it not true that you had assured the country in 2014 that you will provide two crore jobs every year. So, you are supposed to provide 16 crore jobs in eight years...," he said.
"Now, you made the announcement, because Parliamentary, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections are approaching. You tell us what happened to 16 crore jobs. Why you did not give?" Owaisi asked while interacting with reporters.
Modi has asked various government departments to undertake recruitment of 10 lakh people on a mission mode in the next 1.5 years. The Hyderabad MP also hit out at the NDA government over price rise and unemployment.
Finding fault with the bulldozer demolition drive carried out by the Uttar Pradesh government against alleged rioters, Owaisi said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has become a super Chief Justice. In his court, he will convict people and demolish houses."
The house of Afreen Fatima (activist), which was demolished in Prayagraj, was in the name of her mother, he claimed.
The AIMIM leader dared the Yogi Adityanath-led government to demolish the house of Ashish Mishra Teni, who is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.
"This is example of open hate against Muslims. BJP people are giving collective punishment to Muslims," he said.
If there is evidence, the accused should be arrested and convicted in the courts, Owaisi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU