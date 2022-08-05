What was built in 70 yrs destroyed now: Rahul calls it era of dictatorship

-
ALSO READ
We can't abandon our own people: Rahul Gandhi on Indian students in Ukraine
Punjab polls: BJP questions Rahul's locus standi to name Cong CM face
Rahul's following touches 20 mn, Congress accuses Twitter of manipulation
Section 144 imposed around Congress headquarters ahead of party march
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attend key party meeting in Karnataka today
-
After the Congress was denied permission to hold protests in the New Delhi district, where the police has imposed section 144, Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that 'this was an era of dictatorship and whatever was built in the past 70 years has been destroyed in the past eight years'.
He said, "The opposition voice is stifled and we are not allowed to protest outside Parliament and speak in the House."
He said the media was being intimidated and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that this is an era of terror and the public should come out in support of the cause.
"All the institutions, judiciary, media are being controlled by the RSS, and all financial infrastructure is being controlled by them."
Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar, ahead of the Congress party's call for nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment.
The party has decided to stage a pan-India protest on Friday and hold a demonstration outside the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, however, it was denied by the Delhi Police.
Despite no permission from the Delhi Police, the party leaders said that they will go ahead with their proposed protest march.
Meanwhile, the party workers have started reaching the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in Delhi. The police have also maintained a strict vigil and have barricaded the road outside the party headquarters.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU