Will continue to fight against hatred, bigotry: Rahul at plenary session

The Congress' aim is to give representation to Dalits, tribals, OBCs, minority communities, women and youth, Rahul Gandhi said on Friday as he joined the party's plenary session here.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur Friday afternoon to attend the party's plenary that began here in the morning.
In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi said the 85th session of the party is a "glimpse of our shared heritage".
"Our values ??and our culture of giving respect to all is our real strength. Our aim is to give representation to Dalits, tribals, OBCs, minority communities, women and youth," the former Congress chief said.
"We will continue to fight against the environment of hatred and bigotry prevailing in the country," he said.
Rahul Gandhi said the Congress will continue to raise the voice of the poor, farmers, labourers and the underprivileged.
"We will take this message of Congress to the people," he added.
First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 06:25 IST
