Will Vijayan's hegemony continue as CPI-M begins party meetings?

-
ALSO READ
No need for ED to meddle with Kerala cooperative sector: CM Vijayan
Inspection of gold shops to be increased to prevent tax evasion: Kerala CM
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wants secular nature of yoga to be retained
Kerala Finance Minister to present maiden Budget of Vijayan govt 2.0
-
Ahead of the upcoming State party conference, the one thing which is being looked upon is, will the total dominance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the party continue unabated, as has been the state of affairs in the party for a while now in Kerala?
The State party conference will be held at Ernakulam in February.
Starting Wednesday, across the state, the grassroots level committee meetings of the CPI-M will start and in continuation in the next few weeks, the 14 district committee meetings will be held and from there the members to attend the state party conference would be selected and it's here Vijayan's writ will be seen, when only his most trusted people will be listed to attend the Ernakulam conference.
The biggest difference ever since Vijayan assumed office of the Chief Minister in 2016, contrary to the general norm that in the party it's the post of the CPI-M state secretary which towers over the post of Chief Minister, in Vijayan's case it has not been so, as he is the last word both in his party and the ruling Left Democratic Front government which he heads.
A media critic on condition of anonymity said, while being the state secretary from 1998 to 2015, Vijayan was able to get complete control of the party and this is his biggest strength.
"While Acuthanandan was the Chief Minister from 2006-11, there were numerous occasions when the two had differed and each time Vijayan came out successful and that's because he had the huge majority in the party and by the time he stepped down as secretary, what was known as the 'Achuthanandan' faction was decimated and nothing moved in the party without Vijayan knowing. With the party entirely under his control, he will be able to further consolidate as he knows that he has set his sights for the upcoming Party Congress which is being held in Kannur next year and it will be he who will be calling the shots, which includes, perhaps a new national general secretary," said the critic.
Vijayan knows that to ensure that he becomes the last word in the party, even at the national level, there can be nothing which will prevent him from not achieving that and everything that happens from Wednesday till the conclusion of the Ernakulam conference will be under his watchful eyes.
--IANS
sg/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU