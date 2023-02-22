Win of Delhi people, defeat of 'hooliganism': Kejriwal on mayoral poll win

-
ALSO READ
After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order
BJP fields Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for Delhi Mayor polls
Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today
CM Kejriwal recommends LG to hold Delhi mayoral election on Feb 22
Heavy security deployment at MCD headquarters for Delhi mayoral poll
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the people of Delhi over AAP councilor Shelly Oberoi's win in the mayoral poll and hit out at the BJP saying the public won and the "goons" were defeated.
Oberoi defeated BJP councilor Rekha Gupta by 34 votes in the election to the top post in the first meeting of newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
"The goons lost, the public won. In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the people of Delhi won and hooliganism was defeated. Congratulations to the people of Delhi on Shelly Oberoi being elected mayor," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi without naming anyone.
The election of mayor took place in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order recently ruling against voting rights of 10 aldermen appointed by the Lt Governor VK Saxena.
Previous three attempts to elect Delhi mayor were fruitless with the AAP and BJP fighting it out in the MCD House meetings over the issue of appointment of protem mayor and aldermen.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 15:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU