JUST IN
CBI should immediately arrest Sisodia in 'snooping' case, says Delhi BJP
Heavy security deployment at MCD headquarters for Delhi mayoral poll
Political parties creating 'cradle-to-grave' welfare state: Varun Gandhi
EC order on Shiv Sena made things crystal clear, asserts Anurag Thakur
First time, non-Thackeray holds Shiv Sena reins, CM Shinde is chief leader
Filing cases against rivals sign of a coward, weak person: Manish Sisodia
Meghalaya polls: Rahul Gandhi to address his maiden rally in Shillong today
Ahead of Cong's plenary session, election for Priyanka, fee hike on charts
Just like Rafale in 2018, Congress' attack on Adani issue will fail again
Gehlot alleges Union min's involvement in Sanjivani Credit Society scam
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Presence of many parties to help NPP win: Meghalaya Dy CM Prestone Tynsong
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Under PM Modi, India does not shy away from taking a stand: J P Nadda

Nadda said Indian government leaders earlier did not "dare" to visit Israel due to domestic vote bank politics

Topics
Narendra Modi | Jagat Prakash Nadda | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP National President JP Nadda
BJP National President JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership does not shy away from taking a stand on complex issues, asserting that he has changed the way the country is looked at globally.

Releasing the book, "Modi: Shaping a Global Order in Flux", Nadda said Indian government leaders earlier did not "dare" to visit Israel due to domestic vote bank politics.

"The domestic vote bank politics compelled, and India couldn't develop a relationship with Israel," he said, adding Prime Minister Modi visited Israel as well as Palestine.

This shows India is capable of handling two different countries in the best possible manner, the BJP president said.

Modi has also succeeded in dehyphenating India with Pakistan which was not the case earlier, he said.

Relatively less is written on Prime Minister Modi's contribution in changing how India is looked globally, and this book will start a debate, he said.

Nadda said, "It is necessary to understand what was the image of India before Modi ji came to power. The economy was declining, India had an image of a corrupt state, repeated terrorist attacks and a lack of stable government. The very sad part was that the authority of the PM was eroded."

Modi visited around 60 countries and he undertook over 100 overseas journeys, he said, adding that he strengthened India's ties with old allies and started new partnerships as well.

The prime minister visited practically all neighbouring countries and strengthened the relationships, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 14:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU