BJP leaders scared of Nitish Kumar's popularity: Bihar minister

Bihar Cabinet minister Shravan Kumar on Wednesday said that the BJP leaders are rattled with the growing popularity of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the country.
"The BJP leaders are terrified of the growing popularity of Nitish Kumar. They are under huge pressure and hence are trying to belittle him. Seems they have lost their mental balance. They should assess the statements they are making," Kumar said.
"Several states in the country have BJP governments. In some of the states, they have come to power in a wrong manner. If the opposition parties manage to reduce the BJP's seats by 50 to 60 in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, their dictatorship will end," Kumar said.
Kumar was responding to BJP MP from Buxar Ashwini Kumar Chaubey's claim that Nitish Kumar will fall on his face and hurt himself.
Former deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad claimed that though Nitish Kumar is visiting Delhi, he lacks capability to garner the support of even 50 MPs in the country.
"Nitish Kumar no longer enjoys any political credibility and has insulted the people's mandate. By merging his party into RJD, he is dreaming big of becoming the prime minister but lacks the capability of getting the support of 50 MPs of the country," Prasad said.
--IANS
ajk/shb/
