Scuffle between workers of AAP and BJP during Kejriwal's Surat road show

A scuffle broke out between supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in city in poll-bound Gujarat.

The incident occurred in Katargam locality in the evening after workers chanted 'Modi, Modi' when the convoy of vehicles in Kejriwal's roadshow was passing through the area.

Kejriwal claimed a stone was hurled when the roadshow was passing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3), Pinakin Parmar, said Kejriwal was provided Z-plus security in the 4-km roadshow with CAPF (Central Armed Police Force).

"The rally passed off peacefully. No incident of hurling of stones took place. A minor scuffle broke out between party workers but the police controlled the situation," he said.

"When we were moving, their (apparently referring to BJP) supporters threw a stone at us. I was thinking had they done any work in the last 27 years they would not have needed to throw stones. I would like to tell them it is Kejriwal only who will waive their electricity bills, teach your children, and offer you flowers in place of stones," the AAP national convener said.

Kejriwal said he was here to make a good society and not indulge in hooliganism.

"AAP is the party of 'shareef' (decent), patriots, and honest people. I am an educated person and will build schools for you. If you have to indulge in abusing others then go with them," he said.

Elections to 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)