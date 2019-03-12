Malaysian university ties up with Globsyn for MBA programme

The University of Science and Technology (MUST), an institute set up by the government in 1997, Tuesday signed an MoU with for offering full time post-graduate degree in MBA.

The faculty of the MUST will visit the during the second year of the 2-year-long course to take classes, MUST Prof told reporters here after singing the MoU.

Certain segments of the teaching will also be delivered on live streaming on Net where a student will log in at the appointed hour from his/her location and participate in live classes.

The process of physically attending certain segments of the lecture and attending for other segments is called 'blended learning'.

said 60 students will be enrolled in the first batch in the programme which will start classes from July this year.

"The students will be doubly benefited by getting the degree of MUST as well as the diploma of Globsyn on completion of the MBA programme," Dasgupta said.

As is under pressure from the industry to stay relevant in today's Internet-dominated economy and a globally competitive market,



This MBA in International Business Programme from GBS and MUST will provide students with a truly global experience, Dasgupta claimed.

Rajagopal said, the programme is fully accredited by the and has been evaluated by the Chartered Management Institute, UK.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)