JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ecuador defends handover of Assange documents to US

Businessman murder: Will shift sister, aunt to another locality, says deceased's relative
Business Standard

1 coach of Vijayawada-Machilipatnam passenger train derails

Press Trust of India  |  Machilipatnam (AP) 

A coach of a passenger train derailed near the Vadlamannadu railway station after hitting a buffalo on Tuesday evening, an official said.

No casualty was reported.

Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector P Vijaya Kumar said the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam passenger train had hit a buffalo near the station, leading to derailment of a coach.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Railway Police have swung into action to restore the service.

Since it is a single line, no other train services have been affected.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 23:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements