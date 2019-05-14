1 coach of Vijayawada-Machilipatnam passenger train derails

A of a passenger train derailed near the Vadlamannadu railway station after hitting a buffalo on Tuesday evening, an said.

No casualty was reported.

P said the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam passenger train had hit a buffalo near the station, leading to derailment of a

The (RPF) and the have swung into action to restore the service.

Since it is a single line, no other have been affected.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)