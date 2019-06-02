1 dead as heatwave rages unabated, IMD issues warning for next 2 days

Several parts of the country reeled under heatwave conditions that claimed one life in where recorded a high of almost 49 degrees Celsius Sunday, with the saying there will be no respite for the next two days.

The Meteorological Department (IMD) said heatwave conditions are likely to continue over the northern plains, and central and southern parts of the country for two more days and abate gradually.

"Due to easterly winds at lower levels over northern parts of the country, the severity of the heatwave is very likely to decrease over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and today (Sunday) onwards," it said.

However, severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over and west on Monday, the said.

If the maximum temperature of a station in the plains crosses 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days, it is termed heatwave. And if the temperature breaches 47 degrees Celsius for two days, it is termed severe heatwave.

Intense heat continued to paralyse normal life in where a died of sunstroke Sunday, as remained the hottest place with a maximum of 48.9 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday too, Churu, in the western part of the desert state, was the hottest place in the country at 50.8 degrees Celsius.

Several other places in the state also recorded maximum temperatures appreciably above the 40-degree mark.

Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Kota and Barmer recorded a high of 48.6 degrees, 48.1 degrees, 47.8 degrees, 47.5 degrees and 47.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said.

Delhi, which seethed at 42.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, might get temporary relief from the scorching heat as the weatherman has forecast "thundery developments" Sunday night.

Heatwave conditions prevailed at several places in Sunday with Banda being the hottest place in the state at 47.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT office, 'severe heat wave' scorched isolated parts of eastern while western part too experienced heatwave conditions at certain places.

The summer sun continued to beat down on Jammu as Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius, the said.

However, light rain is likely in some parts of the city for three days starting Monday.

Adding to the woes of the people in the state are long power outages that have prompted massive protests by the locals and the state BJP seeking the Governor's intervention.

There was no respite from heatwave conditions in and Haryana, with Bhiwani recording a maximum of 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Another district, Hisar, sizzled at a high of 45 degrees Celsius, up three notches against the normal limits.

The hill state of got some respite from heatwave after light rains in some parts which brought down the maximum temperature by two to three notches.

For the second day in a row, Una was the hottest place in the state at 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Gujarat's Saurashtra region continued to reel under heatwave conditions with Surendranagar being the hottest at 45.3 degrees Celsius, followed by state capital (45), (44.5) and Ahmedabad (44.4).

The has issued an amber-coded warning for east Rajasthan and Vidarbha in

The IMD has four colour codes to indicate the severity of systems - red for extremely severe conditions, followed by amber, yellow and then green which denotes normalcy.

In Odisha, heatwave conditions continued unabated with temperature soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 10 places.

At 43.8 degrees Celsius, Titlagarh in western Odisha was the hottest place in the state, the said.

Severe heatwave conditions continued unabated in and Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh, Nellore, Guntur and Prakasam districts recorded maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

Adilabad district was the hottest in Telangana with a day temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued heatwave warning at isolated pockets of the state for June 5 and 6.

