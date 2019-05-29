Heatwave grips parts of country

Blistering heatwave swept several parts of the country, with the mercury crossing the 47-degree mark in Rajasthan's town.

The national capital recorded the maximum temperature this month as the maximum temperature touched 43.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Heatwave gripped parts of with mercury touching the season's highest at 47.3 degrees Celsius in Churu, four notches above average. Normal life was affected as heatwave swept through parts of western and eastern parts of the state.

The maximum temperature in Bikaner and Ganganagar was recorded at 46.8 degree Celsius and IT crossed the 45-degree Celsius mark in Jaisalmer, Kota and Barmer.

Narnaul sweltered at 46.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, as blistering heat swept and on Wednesday.

Bhiwani, Hisar, Karnal and Ambala also recorded season's hottest day so far at 44.4 deg C, 43.6 deg C, 43 deg C and 42.9 deg C, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, too recorded season's hottest day so far at 42.4 deg C, up three notches against normal limits.

continued to swelter with Adilabad district recording the highest maximum temperature of 46.3 degree Celsius for the second day in a row.

Nalgonda and Hanamkonda recorded temperature at 45.8 degree Celsius each while recorded 41.8 degree Celsius.

In Himachal Pradesh, mercury rose a couple of notches and Una sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius. The weather, which has been dry in the last 24 hours, is expected to remain the same.

The mercury showed an upward trend across the Jammu region on Wednesday with the city recording this season's highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above average.

The surge in the day temperature resulted in less movement of people on the city roads while youngsters were seen taking baths in canals and other water bodies.

In Maharashtra's city, the maximum temperature touched 46 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Vidarbha, in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, and Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha over the next 2-3 days, according to the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)