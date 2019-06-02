S Sreekumar is new Chennai airport director

S Sreekumar, a senior Airports Authority of official, has taken over as the airport director here, an release said.

The was the (Southern Region) here before his new assignment and he took over as director on June 1.

He succeeds G Chandramouli, who will assume charge of (Western Region) in Mumbai, the release said.

Sreekumar began his career in the AAI in 1989 as an at and later worked in various capacities at the airports in Hyderabad, Lucknow, and among others and at the

It was during his tenure as airport director, between 2002 and 2009 that the new Integrated Terminal Building was made operational and runway extension was carried out, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)