S Sreekumar is new Chennai airport director

S Sreekumar, a senior Airports Authority of India official, has taken over as the airport director here, an official release said.
The official was the Regional Executive Director (Southern Region) here before his new assignment and he took over as Chennai airport director on June 1.
He succeeds G Chandramouli, who will assume charge of Regional Executive Director (Western Region) in Mumbai, the release said.
Sreekumar began his career in the AAI in 1989 as an Assistant Executive Engineer at Chennai Airport and later worked in various capacities at the airports in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Guwahati and New Delhi among others and at the Central headquarters.
It was during his tenure as airport director, Tiruchirappalli between 2002 and 2009 that the new Integrated Terminal Building was made operational and runway extension was carried out, the release added.
