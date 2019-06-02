Suspended police head says dismissal unfair, blames President for failing to prevent Lanka attack

Sri Lanka's suspended police has petitioned the Supreme Court, accusing of failing to prevent the bombings and claiming that his dismissal was unfair.

Jayasundera was sent on compulsory leave by for his alleged inaction on the intelligence shared by India, which warned of an impending attack by Islamic militants, and thereby, failing to prevent the serial blasts that killed over 250 people.

In the petition submitted to the court last week, Jayasundera revealed serious lack of communication between intelligence agencies and security arms of the government, all which fall under Sirisena, and claimed he was sidelined was excluded from attending meetings since a political rift between the and emerged in October last year.

In October 2018, had sacked The police was under the control of Wickremesinghe.

In the 20-page complaint, the former police said Sirisena had asked Nilantha Jayawardena, the of the (SIS) -- country's premier spy agency, to report directly to the on matters of national security.

Jayasundera claimed despite having intelligence inputs from about an impending attack, the SIS did not take the warning seriously and take any action on it.

On April 9, Jayasundera said he received a letter from Sisira Mendis, the chief of national intelligence, giving information on the planned attack. He also received a phone call from the to the then on the impending attacks. Fernando was also sacked by Sirisena for his alleged failure to prevent the attacks.

The former Inspector-General claimed despite the SIS not sharing security warning information with the police department, he alerted Jayawardena about the impending threat but the SIS did not ask him to take any action.

More than 250 people were killed in eight coordinated suicide bomb attacks carried out by local Jihadi group (NTJ) linked to the on April 21.

Two days after the attacks, Jayasundera said, Sirisena asked him to take the responsibility for the failure to prevent the bombings and step down in exchange for a diplomatic posting.

However, he refused to do so following which Sirisena sacked him "illegally".

Earlier on Thursday, Sirisena said he was not privy to an intelligence warning on the suicide bombings, contradicting the Mendis' testimony before a parliamentary probe panel.

A parliamentary select committee was appointed to probe the events leading to the April 21 attacks and any lapses by those responsible following reports that had alerted the Sri Lankan defence establishment on the impending attacks.

Testifying before the committee on Wednesday, Mendis said that at an intelligence coordination meeting on April 9 discussed the information received on the impending attacks, however, it "was never a main point for discussion".

