11 Chadian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack: authorities

At least 11 Chadian soldiers were killed in an attack blamed on jihadists at Lake Chad, the latest in a surge of attacks in the region, authorities said on Sunday.

"The lost 11 men including three officers... and six soldiers were wounded," the regional authority told AFP.

It added that Chadian forces killed "26 members" in fighting at Tchoukoutalia after the soldiers recovered cattle that the militants had seized.

militants have been waging a decade-long insurgency in northwest Nigeria, but the conflict has spilled into the region where borders Niger, and 'Security sources earlier said seven Chadian soldiers and a were killed in the ambush that happened on Friday in Mbomouga in Chad's Ngouboua area. 'Since 2018, Boko Haram has carried out at least nine attacks on But the jihadist group has stepped up attacks outside after a period of calm last year.

Last month, militants killed four people in an attack on a on and Boko Haram killed another 13 villagers in

In March jihadists killed at least 23 Chadian soldiers in an attack on an army post in the group's deadliest attack on the country's military. Since 2015, troops from Cameroon, Chad, and have been grouped into a mixed, multi-national force in a bid to help fight Islamist militants.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)