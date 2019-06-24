Ethiopia says military chief killed, regional coup failed

Ethiopia's was shot to death by his amid a failed coup attempt against a regional government north of the capital, Addis Ababa, the said Sunday.

The abortive coup Saturday in the Amhara region was led by a and others in the armed forces, said Abiy Ahmed, who addressed the nation on state TV at 2 a.m. while wearing fatigues.

The soldiers attacked a building where a meeting of regional officials was taking place, said Nigussu Tilahun, a for the The were killed, while the was wounded, he said.

Not long after afterward, Gen. who assassinated at his home in Addis Ababa, and a retired visiting him was also killed, the said.

"There is a link between the two attacks," Nigussu said without elaborating.

The attack in Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara, was led by a who had recently been pardoned by the prime minister after being jailed by the previous government, authorities said. Most of the perpetrators were captured, and others were being hunted down, the said.

The remained at large, according to two officials who spoke to on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

was peaceful on Sunday as soldiers stood in and set up roadblocks throughout the city. Ethiopia's internet appeared to be shut down.

The attempted coup was the latest challenge to Abiy, who was elected last year.

The 42-year-old Abiy has captured the imagination of many with his political and economic reforms, including the surprise acceptance of a peace agreement with Eritrea, the opening of major state-owned sectors to private investment and the release of thousands of prisoners, including opposition figures once sentenced to death.

Last June, a grenade meant for Abiy wounded many people at a big rally. Nine police officials were arrested, reported. In October, rebellious soldiers protested over pay and invaded Abiy's office, but the prime minister was able to defuse the situation.

is a key regional ally of the U.S. in the restive Horn of region.

Tibor Nagy, U.S. assistant secretary of state for Africa, said the latest violence was a "shock, but it could have turned out so much worse," adding: " Abiy escaped this attempt, because there are many, many more people in who support his reforms than those who are opposed to them." Speaking in South Africa, Nagy said "there are vestiges of the old regime" who are opposed to Abiy.

"I wish I could say that this is will be the last of these attempts, but no one can be certain," Nagy said.

In Addis Ababa, politicians and government officials went to the home of the slain to offer condolences to his family.

