11 fresh COVID-19 cases take Latur district's tally to 93

Press Trust of India  |  Latur 

Eleven more people tested positive

for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Latur district, taking the count to 93, the health department said on Monday.

All the fresh cases were reported on Sunday, the department said in a statement here.

Of these, four were reported from Latur city, five from Udgir and two from Ahmadpur town, said an official.

The fresh cases took the district's coronavirus tally to 93, he said.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 18:42 IST

