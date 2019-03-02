11 killed in Nepal bus accident

At least 11 people, including seven women and a child, were killed as a they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a river in near the border with

The heading towards Hikila from Khalanga along Darchula-Tinkar road section plunged 500 metres into the on Friday night.

.

According to at (DPO), seven women, three men and a girl child lost their lives in the accident. The identifications of the deceased are yet to be established.

of the Armed Police Force, Bhim was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying that driver Dipak Singh Dhami, seriously injured in the incident, has been sent to Pithauragadh, India, for treatment.

