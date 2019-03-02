11 killed in Nepal bus accident

-
ALSO READ
FCA India recalls 11,002 Jeep Compass units to update engine software
Fiat Chrysler to set up 1st Jeep Connect sales outlet in Pune
Fiat Chrysler shares fall 10 percent after weak 2019 guidance
U.S. to probe India's Mahindra over Fiat Chrysler Jeep complaint
Fiat Chrysler to pay USD 650 mn over software misuse: report
-
At least 11 people, including seven women and a child, were killed as a jeep they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a river in Nepal near the border with India.
The jeep heading towards Hikila from Khalanga along Darchula-Tinkar road section plunged 500 metres into the Mahakali River on Friday night.
.
According to Police Inspector Rabindra Kathayat at Darchula District Police Office (DPO), seven women, three men and a girl child lost their lives in the accident. The identifications of the deceased are yet to be established.
Deputy Superintendent of the Armed Police Force, Bhim Bahadur Chand was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying that jeep driver Dipak Singh Dhami, seriously injured in the incident, has been sent to Pithauragadh, India, for treatment.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU