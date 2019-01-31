Kerala govt oppressing Sabarimal devotees, says RSS chief at VHP meet

Thursday accused the government of oppressing devotees of Lord by exceeding the judicial mandate on the temple.

This has led society deeply disturbed and agitated, he said at the Vishva Hindu Parishad's 'dharm sansad' (religious council) here.

"We support this agitation of society as the petitioners to the judiciary were not Lord Ayyappa's devotees," he said at the meeting, presided by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Sarswati.

"There are many moves afoot to divide society. Accordingly, it's the need of the hour to reunite the segmented Hindus through a religious renaissance," the said.

The meet, which began Thursday, was also addressed by Yoga guru Ramdev, who called for legislation for a common civil code.

