12-hr Assam bandh hit life in 4 Bodo-dominated districts

The 12-hour called by the NDFB on Thursday to protest against the life sentence awarded to its and nine others affected normal life in the four Territorial Area Districts (BTAD).

There was, however, no report of any untoward incident, police said.

The bandh, which began at 5 am, brought life to a standstill in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts with all shops and business establishments remaining closed and vehicular traffic remained off the roads.

These four districts were Bodo dominated and comprise the BTAD.

The day being a local holiday it had no affect in the attendance in the government offices, schools, colleges and other educational institutes.

There was no report of being affected.

The impact of the was not much in the while in the it failed to evoke any response.

The has been called to protest against the life sentence awarded to and nine others by a CBI special court on Wednesday in the 2008 serial blast case that had claimed 88 lives.

formed an outfit in 1986 and in 1994, changed its name to National Democratic Front of (NDFB). Its objective was to secure a state in the areas north of the in

The NDFB is under a ceasefire agreement with the Assam and since May 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)