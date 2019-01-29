12 killed as van collides with SUV in MP

Twelve members of a family, including three minors, were killed and two others seriously injured when their van collided with an SUV in district of in the early hours of Tuesday, a said.

The deceased also included four women, he said.

The accident took place around 12.30 am in Ramgarh area when the victims, all residents of Ujjain, were returning home after attending a marriage function in Nagda city, station in-charge Barde said.

Their vehicle collided head on with a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV), killing 12 passengers of the van on the spot, he said.

The two injured persons were referred to for treatment, he said.

