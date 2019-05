'12 pc MPs in new Lok Sabha below age of 40'

Nearly 12 per cent of members in the newly elected is below the age of 40, according to a think tank.

The 16th had eight per cent of below the age of 40, according to PRS Legislative Research.

"The 17th has 12 per cent of below the age 40 years. This is more than that of the 16th Lok Sabha which had eight per cent of below the age of 40 years.

"This bucks the longer term trend of Lok Sabha getting older. The proportion of MPs below 40 years of age has steadily declined from 26 per cent in the first Lok Sabha," it said.

On average, women MPs are six years younger than their male counterparts in the 17th Lok Sabha, it added.

