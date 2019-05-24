'12 pc MPs in new Lok Sabha below age of 40'

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nearly 12 per cent of members in the newly elected Lok Sabha is below the age of 40, according to a think tank.

The 16th Lok Sabha had eight per cent of MPs below the age of 40, according to PRS Legislative Research.

"The 17th Lok Sabha has 12 per cent of MPs below the age 40 years. This is more than that of the 16th Lok Sabha which had eight per cent of MPs below the age of 40 years.

"This bucks the longer term trend of Lok Sabha getting older. The proportion of MPs below 40 years of age has steadily declined from 26 per cent in the first Lok Sabha," it said.

On average, women MPs are six years younger than their male counterparts in the 17th Lok Sabha, it added.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 22:21 IST

