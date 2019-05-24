'12 pc MPs in new Lok Sabha below age of 40'

-
ALSO READ
Polling in Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency begins
Introspect if you lived up to expectations of people: LS Speaker tells members
Sumitra Mahajan holds review meeting for 17th Lok Sabha
LS Speaker gives up security, protocol vehicles
Self-discipline expected from people's representatives: Lok Sabha Speaker on disruptions
-
Nearly 12 per cent of members in the newly elected Lok Sabha is below the age of 40, according to a think tank.
The 16th Lok Sabha had eight per cent of MPs below the age of 40, according to PRS Legislative Research.
"The 17th Lok Sabha has 12 per cent of MPs below the age 40 years. This is more than that of the 16th Lok Sabha which had eight per cent of MPs below the age of 40 years.
"This bucks the longer term trend of Lok Sabha getting older. The proportion of MPs below 40 years of age has steadily declined from 26 per cent in the first Lok Sabha," it said.
On average, women MPs are six years younger than their male counterparts in the 17th Lok Sabha, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU