2 persons held for stealing lift control drives in Thane

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing control drives of lifts in buildings in Thane, Ambernath, Badlapur, and Dombivali regions, police said Friday.

Addressing a conference here, DCP (Crime) Deepak Deoraj said accused Vikas Tiwari and Rajendra, an electrical engineer, stole 39 such control drives, all valued at Rs 7.80 lakh.

"Ulhasnagar Crime Unit IV lead by cracked the case. Tiwari would go to the building as a and steal the drive and then sell it to We were getting complaints about theft of lift drives in buildings after which we started a probe," Deoraj said.

