2 persons held for stealing lift control drives in Thane

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing control drives of lifts in buildings in Thane, Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan and Dombivali regions, police said Friday.
Addressing a news conference here, DCP (Crime) Deepak Deoraj said accused Vikas Tiwari and Rajendra, an electrical engineer, stole 39 such control drives, all valued at Rs 7.80 lakh.
"Ulhasnagar Crime Unit IV lead by senior inspector Mahesh Tarde cracked the case. Tiwari would go to the building as a life mechanic and steal the drive and then sell it to Rajendra. We were getting complaints about theft of lift drives in buildings after which we started a probe," Deoraj said.
