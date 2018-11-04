JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

300 stranded on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to snowfall rescued

US army punishes six over roles in fatal Niger ambush: Report
Business Standard

14 civilians killed in US-led coalition strikes in east Syria: Monitor

AFP  |  Beirut 

At least 14 civilians were killed Saturday in US-led coalition air strikes on the Islamic State group's last holdout in eastern Syria, a monitor said.

"Fourteen civilians, including five children under the age of 18" were killed in the coalition air raids on the villages of Hajin, Sousa and Al-Shaafa in eastern Deir Ezzor province, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 00:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements