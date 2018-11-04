14 civilians killed in US-led coalition strikes in east Syria: Monitor

-
At least 14 civilians were killed Saturday in US-led coalition air strikes on the Islamic State group's last holdout in eastern Syria, a monitor said.
"Fourteen civilians, including five children under the age of 18" were killed in the coalition air raids on the villages of Hajin, Sousa and Al-Shaafa in eastern Deir Ezzor province, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.
