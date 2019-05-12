16.68 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in WB

Polling at eight constituencies in remained "peaceful" as 16.68 per cent of 1,33,69,749 voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of voting during the sixth phase on Sunday, an said.

Polling is underway in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram (ST), Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur (SC) constituencies.

"Polling is very peaceful. It is going fine. Our officials are keeping a close watch on the polling process," he said.

There were, however, reports of attack on BJP's Ghatal candidate, former IPS Bharati Ghosh, when she tried to enter a polling booth in Keshpur.

Ghosh's convoy was also attacked afterwards when locals started pelting stones after she tried to enter another polling station and one of her security guards was injured.

"This is not for the first time that was attacked. Since the TMC failed to stop her politically, it is trying to physically harm her," Dilip Ghosh said.

When contacted, a of the state said a report was sought from the in this connection.

The also sought a report after Ghosh was seen videographying inside a polling booth at Pikuda in Keshpur.

In the Tamluk seat, the BJP has fielded Siddhartha against sitting The Left Front constituent CPI(M) has nominated Sk Ibrahim Ali, while the has nominated Lakshman Seth, who was earlier in CPI(M).

In Kanthi, is contesting against BJP's Dr The has nominated Deepak Kumar Das and the CPI(M) nominated

In the Ghatal seat, TMC's sitting candidate ( Dev), will lock horns with BJP's Bharati Ghosh, a former IPS The has nominated and Front constituent CPI has nominated

In the Jhargram (ST) seat, TMC's (Tudu) will contest against Kunar Hembram of BJP. The Congress has fielded Jageswar Hembram and the CPI(M)'s candidate is Deblina Hembram.

Manas Ranjan Bhunia is TMC's candidate from the Medinipur seat and he is contesting against BJP's state The Congress has nominated Sambhunath Chattopadhyay, while Front constituent CPI has fielded Biplab Bhatta.

In Purulia, sitting of the TMC will contest against BJP's Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato. Front constituent (AIFB) has nominated Bir Singh Mahato and the Congress has fielded Nepal Mahato.

In Bankura, TMC's Subrata Mukherjee will contest against Dr of the BJP. The CPI(M) has fielded Amiya Patra.

This seat will witness a triangular contest.

Shyamal Santra of the TMC will contest from Bishnupur (SC) seat against BJP's The CPI(M) has nominated and the Congress has fielded Narayan Chandra Khan from there.

