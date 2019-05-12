Voting begins late in some booths in Delhi

Voting, that was scheduled to start at 7 am, began late at some booths in the national capital Sunday.

Home Minister said that started 50 minutes late at three polling booths.

" started at 7.50 am at 3 booths of Railway Jhuggi, Shakurbasti," he tweeted.

However, there was no immediate response from the

Shashi Devi, a 58-year-old resident of I, said that she and her son were made to wait for 20 minutes by officials at a polling booth.

"My son and I came to cast our votes to avoid the heat, but after reaching the polling booth at 7 am, we were asked to wait for 20 minutes as officials were still in the process of starting polling," Devi said.

Another voter, Rahul Sharma, had to wait to for half an hour outside the polling booth of his area to cast his vote.

Among the early voters in the national capital were former Sheila Dikshit, Congress's New candidate Ajay Maken, Harsh Vardhan, BJP's East candidate Gautam Gambhir, and BJP (organisation)

Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.

While 2,54,723 voters are in the age group of 18 and 19, there are 40,532 electorate with disability who would be provided pick up and drop facility.

