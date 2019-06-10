2 arrested in Gorakhpur for 'objectionable' social media post

-
Two persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district for allegedly posting objectionable comments on social media, police said Monday.
Peer Mohammad, a scrap dealer and a resident of Gola area, had shared an "objectionable post" on social media and made it viral. The post was initially posted by Dharamveer Bharti, who currently works in Muscat, Oman, the police said.
A complaint was made by a person named Umesh Kumar Yadav through his Twitter account regarding the post on Sunday, an officer said.
Mohammad has been sent to the district jail on Monday and was not able to arrest Bharti as he is out of the country, the officer said.
Another person, Ram Prasad, who is a manager of a nursing home and lives in Shahpur, was also sent to jail on Monday for allegedly posting "objectionable" post on social media.
Cases have been registered in both the incidents under Sections 503(criminal intimidation), 505 (public mischief) of the IPC and Sections 65/66 of the IT Act, Gorakhpur SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said.
