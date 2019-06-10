2 arrested in Gorakhpur for 'objectionable' social media post

Two persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's district for allegedly posting objectionable comments on social media, police said Monday.

Peer Mohammad, a and a resident of Gola area, had shared an "objectionable post" on and made it viral. The post was initially posted by Dharamveer Bharti, who currently works in Muscat, Oman, the police said.

A complaint was made by a person named through his account regarding the post on Sunday, an said.

Mohammad has been sent to the district jail on Monday and was not able to arrest Bharti as he is out of the country, the said.

Another person, Ram Prasad, who is a and lives in Shahpur, was also sent to jail on Monday for allegedly posting "objectionable" post on

Cases have been registered in both the incidents under Sections 503(criminal intimidation), 505 (public mischief) of the IPC and Sections 65/66 of the IT Act, SSP said.

