Take up struggles on public issues to strengthen BJP:Laxman

in K Laxman Monday asked partymen here to focus on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections to emerge as an alternative to the ruling TRS before the next Assembly elections in 2023.

Laxman was speaking at a party meeting of Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, said the BJP can be strengthened by agitating on people's issues.

"It is important to win the GHMC polls due in 2021 to emerge as a major player in 2023," a BJP release quoted Laxman as saying.

He also told the party leaders to expose the friendship between TRS and AIMIM.

of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who is the party's member from Secunderabad, said an can also fight on issues concerning the state, according to the release.

Buoyed by its impressive performance of winning four of the 19 constituencies in Telangana, Laxman had earlier announced that it would make efforts to emerge as the "viable alternative" to the Rashtra Samithi.

