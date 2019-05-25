Guv invites Jaganmohan Reddy to form next govt in AP;

E S L Saturday invited Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, who led his party to a thumping win in both Assembly and polls in Andhra Pradesh, to form the next government in the State.

The swearing-in ceremony would be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium, Vijayawada, on May 30 at 12.23 PM, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

After he was elected of the legislature party, met the of and Telangana and staked claim to form the government.

is scheduled to meet in the national capital on Sunday.

The meeting assumes importance as the YSRCP during the election campaign had said his party would support whoever promises the Special Category Status.

Armed with the resolution unanimously electing him as the YSRCLP leader, met at the Raj Bhavan in and staked claim to form the government.

"While congratulating Y S on his election as the of YSR Legislature Party, the Governor has invited him to form the government," a Raj Bhavan communique said.

The communique said Botcha Satyanarayana and other YSR elected members of the Legislative Assembly called on the governor and informed him about Reddy's election as Legislature Party

Reddy, who reached by air from Vijayawada, met the governor around 4.30 PM, official sources said.

After his meeting with the governor, Reddy called on Telangana Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the latter's official residence in the city.

The YSR would stay at his home here for the night, sources said.

Earlier, at the meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the YSR Congress office in Vijayawada, a resolution was adopted electing Reddy as the legislature party leader, the party sources said.

Thanking the MLAs for electing him as the legislature party leader, Reddy said, "In 2019, people voted for us out of faith and belief, in 2024 they should give us a bigger mandate because of our performance."



He also sought the support of the MLAs to help him earn the "performing Chief Minister" tag within a year, a told

In a spectacular performance, Reddy, son of late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, led his YSR Congress to a landslide, winning 151 of 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

While the TDP headed by N Chandrababu Naidu got 23 seats, the had won only one seat.

The YSRC had bagged 22 of the 25 seats in elections while the TDP managed to get only three seats.

After the YSRCLP meeting, its parliamentary party meeting was held, where Reddy stressed on the need for raising various demands of the southern state in Parliament by both the party's Rajya Sabha and members.

"We have been advised to stay committed and united for the demand for special status and other provisions in AP Reorganisation Act," a newly-elected MP, Gorantla Madhav, told reporters.

Last year, the party's Lok Sabha MPs P Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy, Y Subba Reddy, Varaprasad Rao and M Rajmohan Reddy took part in a hunger strike and later submitted their resignations to after the BJP-led Centre refused to grant special status to the state.

During the election campaign, Reddy had also expressed his willingness to support any party at the Centre that would grant special status to the state.

