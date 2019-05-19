J'khand records 66.53pc polling in 4 phases of LS polls: EC

An estimated 66.53 per cent of the total 2,24,04,179 electorate cast their votes across 14 constituencies, where elections were held in four phases in the state from April 29.

In 2014, the polling percentage was 63.82 per cent, an report said here Sunday.

Among the electorate, there were 1,06,65,304 female and 231 third gender voters, it said, adding, polling in all the four phases passed off peacefully.

"There was no report of any untoward incident during Sunday's polling, L told reporters after the completion of all phases of polling.

The democratic exercise was held impartially and peacefully, he said.

In all, 229 candidates, including 25 women, were in the fray for the 14 seats.

Earlier on Sunday, the fate of 42 candidates was sealed in EVMs Sunday as an estimated 70.54 per cent of the over 45.64 lakh electorate exercised their franchise in three constituencies in the fourth and final phase of polling in

Of the three Lok Sabha constituencies, Rajmahal recorded the highest turnout at 71.69 per cent, followed by Dumka at 71.10 per cent and Godda at 69.11 per cent, an said, updating the figure at the end of the polling.

Braving the summer heat, elderly voters also turned out in large numbers.

While 15 candidates were in the fray from Dumka, there were 14 contestants from Rajmahal and 13 from Godda.

Of the 42 contestants, five were women.

said a total of 6,258 control units, as many ballot units and 6,258 VVPATs had been set up in the three constituencies, besides 1260 control units, as many ballot units and 1884 VVPATs were kept in reserve.

of Police (Operation) said that 37,398 security personnel were deployed across the three constituencies as part of security arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)