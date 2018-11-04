2 dead after Amazon building collapse in severe weather

Two people were killed when part of an distribution collapsed amid severe weather, a for the said Saturday.

The men worked for an outside company and not Amazon, said. No one else was injured when severe storms with strong winds tore through Maryland Friday evening, she said.

"First responders remain onsite assessing the damage. The safety of our employees and contractors is our top priority and at this time the building remains closed," Lighty said in an email.

reports cite fire officials as saying one man was found under debris Friday night and later pronounced dead, while a second man's body was recovered under rubble early Saturday. Officials say a 50-foot wall at the collapsed.

Photos from the scene appear to show the collapsed wall was about two stories tall.

fire officials didn't respond to phone or email messages from

The had earlier warned of thunderstorms in the area, with some producing gusty winds and heavy rain.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)