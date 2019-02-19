ArcelorMittal buys back shares worth USD 89 mn

Global giant Tuesday said it has repurchased four million shares worth USD 89 million under its



share buyback programme.

The bought back shares at an average price of 19.894 euro. The company on February 7 had announced the launch of the share buyback programme.

" has repurchased 4 million shares for a total value of approximately Euro 79,577,540 (equivalent USD 89,679,370) at an approximate average price per share of Euro 19.894," the company said in a statement.

The shares acquired under this programme "are intended to meet ArcelorMittal's obligations arising from employee share programmes", it added.

