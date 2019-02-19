JUST IN
Business Standard

ArcelorMittal buys back shares worth USD 89 mn

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal Tuesday said it has repurchased four million shares worth USD 89 million under its

share buyback programme.

The steel major bought back shares at an average price of 19.894 euro. The company on February 7 had announced the launch of the share buyback programme.

"ArcelorMittal has repurchased 4 million shares for a total value of approximately Euro 79,577,540 (equivalent USD 89,679,370) at an approximate average price per share of Euro 19.894," the company said in a statement.

The shares acquired under this programme "are intended to meet ArcelorMittal's obligations arising from employee share programmes", it added.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 19:15 IST

