'Sooryavanshi' release advanced to avert clash with 'Inshallah'

The release date of "Sooryavanshi" has been preponed to avoid a box office clash with "Inshallah", featuring Salman Khan, the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer announced on Wednesday.

"Inshallah" and "Sooryavanshi" were all set to lock horns at the box office on Eid 2020 but now the Rohit Shetty directorial will arrive in theatres on March 27.

"Sooryavanshi" shared the on

"The ultimate and the are arriving on 27th March, 2020 with #Sooryavanshi! Special love to @BeingSalmanKhan!" Johar tweeted.

Salman also took to the microblogging site to confirm the and shared his photo with Rohit.

"I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it...@itsrohitshetty. 'Sooryavanshi' releasing ?on 27th March, 2020?'," the "Bharat" star tweeted.

"Sooryavanshi" also stars in the lead.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Inshallah" will see Salman paired opposite The film will release on Eid 2020.

