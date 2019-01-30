2 held for bank fraud

A former boxer and a Nigerian national have been arrested for allegedly withdrawing money by fraudulent means, police said Wednesday.
The accused were identified as Arjun Rana, a resident of Madangir in Delhi and Emma Dozie Osiaku (40), the police said.
On Tuesday, the branch manager of a bank filed a complaint that one person came to the bank for withdrawal of Rs 9.50 lakh from the account of Arjun Rana Enterprises. Earlier, they have received a request from another bank for debit freeze, a senior police officer said.
Later, Rana has been apprehended while using forged identity at the time encashing the cheque, he said.
During investigation, police found that a group of hackers had transferred Rs 10 lakh fraudulently from a bank account in Ahmedabad and a case had already been registered there on January 7, police said..
Later, it was revealed that Osiaku used to look for people who were in dire need of money, police added.
Rana was a boxer and due to downfall in his career, he was lured by Osiaku, police said, adding 13 debit cards and five mobile phones had been recovered from their possession.
