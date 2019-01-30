JUST IN
Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi on 71st death anniversary

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud and state Home Minister Mohd Mehmood Ali, were among several leaders who paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary Wednesday.

They visited 'Bapu Ghat' at Langar Houz area here and paid tributes to the Father of the Nation.

On the occasion, Mahatma Gandhis favourite Bhajans were sung, an official release said.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 22:20 IST

