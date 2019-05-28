2 held for murder in Delhi

The police has arrested two persons for allegedly killing a man in northeast Delhi, officials said Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rihan (32) and his nephew Danish (24), are residents of J-block in New Seelampur, they said.

"Police on April 13 received information regarding an injured person Nafees. He was declared brought dead at GTB Hospital," of Police (northeast) said.

During investigation, police received information regarding the alleged killers of Nafees, accordingly a trap was laid near Dharmpura Red Light and the accused persons were arrested, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the police learnt that Rihan had allegedly killed his sister's lover in 2009 and shot dead his brother's over a petty issue.

Rihan was the mastermind while Danish was his associate in the matter, police said, adding that Rihan had earlier jumped parole.

One automatic pistol, one country-made pistol, three live cartridges, one motorcycle and one car were recovered from their possession, police added.

