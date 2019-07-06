2 held for printing fake notes in Guj, main accused flees

Two persons were Saturday arrested for allegedly printing fake currency notes at a residential society here, and notes of face value of Rs 85.22 lakh was seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vidhi Chaudhary said.

Kanji Bharwad and Sunita Ubade were arrested from Shivranjani Apartment in Sachin locality, while main accused Sachin Parmar, who was held for a similar crime in Bhavnagar in 2017 and also in Amreli, managed to flee during the raid, she said.

"They used a colour printer. For the security thread seen in notes, the accused used green cellophane tape. They used white marker to draw the image of Gandhiji. We have recovered fake notes with a face value of Rs 85.22 lakh," she said.

